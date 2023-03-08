Jadakiss To Headline VIBE x Def Jam ‘Hip-Hop’s Next & Now’ SXSW Event

Jadakiss has been tapped to headline VIBE and Def Jam Recordings’ Hip-Hop’s Next & Now SXSW event.

The show, presented by SAG-AFTRA, will feature rising artists in Hip-Hop and R&B to showcase Def Jam’s “marquee and emerging roster of artists” and the culture’s newest entertainers making a name for themselves. The SXSW showcase will take place on Wednesday (March 15) in Austin, Texas at the Empire Garage.

Hip-Hop’s Next & Now will also celebrate Hip-Hop in its 50th anniversary with a lineup representing the genre’s past, present, and future.

Fans checking out the South By event can expect to see performances from breakout star Armani White, Atlanta’s SwaVay, Houston native Marqus Clae, social media sensations D-Sturdy & Philly Goats, and 4th & Broadway aspirants Lil Migo and Pap Chanel.

Austin native GO DJ JB will be spinning for the event and plans to feature an array of tracks that blend various eras of Hip-Hop’s glorious past and diverse present.

The celebratory event from two of the culture’s biggest media icons looks to celebrate Hip-Hop culture’s broad impact and influence from two of its most prominent and foundational brands in VIBE and Def Jam Recordings.

Elsewhere, Jadakiss recently spoke about the origin of his signature laugh and implemented it to break up his verses.

During an interview with the I AM ATHLETE podcast, the LOX rhymer explained that his engineer first realized that his laugh was dope enough to be his trademark soundbite.

“My engineer, [Dragan ‘Chach’ Cacinovic], I think he’s from Croatia. Ruff Ryders introduced us to him, and he worked with us for years,” Kiss recalled. “I was recording some verses, and my voice is so raspy sometimes, I’m clogged up, I would do that as a tension breaker to clear my throat and my voice before I’m about to do the verse.”

“[I] never intended on him keeping it. So I do it, I get out to come heat the verse and he kept it! I’m like, ‘What’s that?’ ‘Nah, you gotta leave that.’ I’m like, ‘iight.’ So then I just started doing it and people started loving it! Aunties coming up to me in the morning, ‘Hey, ain’t you that boy who make that sound?’ Then it just became my signature trademark.”