Jam Master Jay And Biggie’s Daughters, Tyra and T’yanna, To Open NY-Style Pizzeria In L.A.

The offspring of two rap icons have joined forces to bring a taste of New York to Los Angeles. T’yanna Wallace—daughter of hip-hop legend The Notorious B.I.G.—and Tyra Myricks—daughter of the late great Jam Master Jay of Run-D.M.C.—are launching a New York-style pizzeria in the City of Angels this weekend on Saturday (June 12).

Named Juicy Pizza, a nod to Biggie’s breakout 1994 hit single, “Juicy,” the eatery was first conceived when Myricks, a native New Yorker residing in L.A., was left unimpressed with the city’s pizzerias. It prompted her to fill what she viewed as a void in the market by bringing the East coast-style pizza cross-country.

“I realized that L.A. doesn’t have good NY-style pizza,” Myricks wrote in an Instagram post. “So instead of going on an endless hunt for some, I decided to make some!”

It was then that Myricks decided to phone up T’yanna Wallace, a longtime friend and fellow New York pizza aficionado, to get in on the idea, with both settling on Wallace’s late father as the chief inspiration behind the restaurant’s name. The menu is built around cheese and pepperoni pizza but includes additional Big Apple-centric offerings like oxtail, beef and broccoli, jerk chicken, and chopped cheese egg rolls.

Juicy Pizza will operate solely during “dinner hours” upon its opening at 615 N. La Brea Avenue in the Fairfax/Hollywood area of Los Angeles. What might have started off as all a dream to Myricks and Wallace, is now a reality of bringing a taste of home to the West coast.