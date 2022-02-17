Janet Jackson To Headline Return Of Cincinnati Music Festival With Charlie Wilson

Singer Janet Jackson attends her residency debut "Metamorphosis" after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas.

The Cincinnati Music Festival is set to return in 2022 with music legends as headlining acts. Janet Jackson and Charlie Wilson are set to be the headliners for the three-day affair. The midwestern celebration of R&B music has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the 2020 festival was to feature both Jackson and Wilson before it was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for,” the festival organizers wrote on Instagram when revealing the lineup. “After 2 long years we are BACK and ready to make this CMF the BEST. ONE. YET. Tickets are on sale now so what are you waiting for?!”

Additional performers were also previously booked for two previous years. Alongside Janet Jackson and Charlie Wilson, BJ The Chicago Kid was also supposed to headline the first night of the 2020 and 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival. Additional talent on this year’s lineup includes Anthony Hamilton, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Johnathan Butler, The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, and Kirk Whalum. Additional performers are said to be announced soon.

“We are excited to be back, bringing the best acts back to Cincinnati for the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G,” said festival producer Joe Santangelo according to Billboard. “We will abide by any federal, local, and state health guidelines that might be in place at that time, as our priority is to keep everyone safe. We will release more information as we get closer to the dates.”

The Cincinnati Music Festival has brought legendary performances to the southern Ohio city since the 1960s. Originally named the Ohio Valley Jazz Festival when it was first held in 1962, the annual event has evolved into a multi-day festival featuring great music from stars in R&B, jazz, soul, and Hip-Hop, as well as rising acts. Past lineups have included Aretha Franklin, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Luther Vandross, Gerald Levert, Patti Labelle, New Edition, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lakeside, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, and many others.

The 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival is scheduled from July 20 to July 23 at the Paul Brown Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here with pricing starting at $60.