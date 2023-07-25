JAY-Z ‘The Book of Hov’ Exhibit Dates Extended Into Fall

Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z attends "The Harder They Fall" World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England.

Weeks after JAY-Z’s lyrics mysteriously appeared on the outside walls of the Brooklyn Public Library, the institution announced the Hip-Hop tribute will remain longer than initially intended. In a tweet shared last week, BPL revealed their “The Book Of Hov” exhibit has extended its dates into the fall season.

“We’re thrilled to share #TheBookOfHOV exhibit will run until October,” shared the official social media account representing the library. “Stop by any time this summer to see this free exhibit, or plan your visit for the fall.”

The pop-up officially opened on July 14 with a guest list including the Blueprint rapper, who was surprised by the installment, along with his wife Beyoncé, and daughter Blue Ivy. Per Billboard, additional attendees included Questlove, Rakim, Babyface, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti and Lil Uzi.

“The Book Of Hov” is described by the BLP as “providing an unparalleled look at an extraordinary life and career” of the legendary spitter.

“’The Book Of HOV’ aims to attract new visitors and patrons to BPL and supports the mission to bring unique programming to the public through the library, one of the borough’s most democratic civic institutions and an integral part of the community that provides knowledge, literacy, programs, and services for all,” explained a press statement.

Curated by Roc Nation, the free limited-time space features rare artifacts, timeless photos, and art installations based on the pivotal landmarks and albums associated with the Brooklynite. Additionally, the space also includes a replica of Baseline Studios, where the Grammy Award-winning rapper recorded classic albums such as The Blueprint, The Black Album, and more.

Other installations include Dan Tobin Smith’s art collage that served as the cover of Carter’s 11th studio album, The Blueprint 3.