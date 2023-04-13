Jay-Z Paying Tribute To Andy Warhol And Jean-Michel Basquiat At Paris Concert

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jay-Z is set to take the stage in Paris to pay tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat Friday (April 14). The performance will coincide with the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Fondation according to the website.

Beginning at 9 p.m. local time, the rare concert is sponsored by Tiffany & Co., with prices set at €140, translating to about $153.

The Brooklyn rapper’s last appearance on stage occurred in February 2023 during the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Set in Los Angeles, Hov, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy, and Rick Ross shared a pre-recorded performance of their acclaimed collaboration “God Did.”

Jay-Z is seen following the conclusion of Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“For the culture and for Hip-Hop, we got to do that. We owe that. This thing that changed our lives. We got to do that. A four-minute verse performed at the Grammys. We owe it to the culture, and it ain’t even a burden. It’s a blessing. It’s easy and fun,” remarked the 53-year-old.

Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands is on display at the Louis Vuitton Foundation through August 28. It is described as “the most important exhibition ever dedicated” to the acclaimed works resulting from the collaborative efforts of the two artists. Featuring more than three hundred works and documents — including eighty canvases jointly signed by the two artists — solo pieces from both Basquiat and Warhol will also be displayed.

“The exhibition will show these back and forths – a dialogue of styles and forms that also tackles crucial subjects such as the integration of the African-American community into the narrative of North America – a continent in which Warhol was a leading manufacturer of icons,” describes the Foundation.

