Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Shows, Teyana Taylor Now Set To Headline Afropunk Brooklyn

Jazmine Sullivan has announced that she is canceling two of her upcoming performances following her mother’s passing.

The Philadelphia-bred songbird took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 16) to share that she was no longer headlining AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2023 and instead, Teyana Taylor would take her place.

“I’ve been looking forward to sharing the stage with you all this month at both @Afropunk Brooklyn and Atlanta Funk Fest @FunkFestConcert. Sadly, I won’t be able to perform this year. Grief has its own rhythm and it’s essential to honor our emotions and moments of mourning,” said Sullivan, 36.

She continued, “While I won’t be with you at AFROPUNK this time, I’m thrilled to pass the baton to the incredibly talented @TeyanaTaylor. She’s a force of nature. And I know she’ll bring her magic to the stage.”

The Heaux Tales phenom was set to make her headlining debut at the two-day experience on August 26-27 with additional performances from Flying Lotus, Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Toby Nwigwe, Baby Tate, Durand Bernarr, Madison McFerrin, and more.

AFROPUNK organizers have also issued a statement, which reads, “First and foremost, we want to send all our love and support to the incredibly talented Jazmine Sullivan during this time. Unfortunate circumstances have led to a change in plans, and Jazmine won’t be able to grace our stage this year. Her artistry and presence have always been an inspiration to us, and we stand by her as she navigates through this moment.”

Jazmine Sullivan/Instagram

In regards to Atlanta’s Funk Fest, which is taking place this weekend (Aug. 18-19), the Grammy winner expressed, “And to my Atlanta fans, I wholeheartedly encourage you to still attend Funk Fest this weekend and enjoy the incredible lineup which includes Ella Mai, Jeezy, Keith Sweat, Juvenile, Marsha Ambrosius, and many other talented artists.”

Sullivan concluded her statement by thanking her fans for their “kind words” and “unwavering support.” As of now, she is still set to co-headline H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival in September.