Jazmine Sullivan To Make Headlining Debut At AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2023

Fresh from her fiery rendition of “Live Every Voice And Sing” at Macy’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, it was announced that Jazmine Sullivan will make her headlining debut at AFROPUNK Brooklyn this August.

The vibrant celebration of Black culture across the diaspora returns to a new venue at Greenpoint Terminal Market under a new Circus Of Soul theme, which is described as “a carnivalesque exhibition that spotlights all aspects of Black creativity, soundtracked by music that speaks to the heart of the Black experience.”

The Heaux Tales sensation and Flying Lotus’ “cosmic live show” will headline the two-day experience on August 26-27 with additional performances by Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Toby Nwigwe, Baby Tate, Durand Bernarr, Madison McFerrin, and more.

The picturesque venue will house several trademark activations, including the Spinthrift Market and AFROPUNK’s Bites ‘n Beats.

When speaking on his upcoming performance, Bernarr joked on Instagram, “I would like to first thank Durand MF Bernarr for being that n***a AND that b***h in a positive way, to the academy of AfroPunk… y’all stay lookin aht, my children @sharolynferebee + @bernarrferebee) for giving me my seldom do’s, my amazing team/support system I couldn’t do ANY of this without and last but most CERTAINLY not least cause they stay doing the most and y’all know I love a good healthy carry, the cousins. I’ll see y’all in Brooklyn.”

AFROPUNK made its way back to Brooklyn in 2022 after an unforeseen three year hiatus, with Burna Boy and The Roots tapped as headliners.

Despite having had to cancel her Juneteenth performance, Sullivan will also co-headline the Lights On Festival 2023, alongside H.E.R..