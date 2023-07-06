Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Jazmine Sullivan To Make Headlining Debut At AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2023

The two-time Grammy winner will co-headline with Flying Lotus at the two-day festival.

Jazmine Sullivan AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2023
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Fresh from her fiery rendition of “Live Every Voice And Sing” at Macy’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, it was announced that Jazmine Sullivan will make her headlining debut at AFROPUNK Brooklyn this August.

The vibrant celebration of Black culture across the diaspora returns to a new venue at Greenpoint Terminal Market under a new Circus Of Soul theme, which is described as “a carnivalesque exhibition that spotlights all aspects of Black creativity, soundtracked by music that speaks to the heart of the Black experience.”

The Heaux Tales sensation and Flying Lotus’ “cosmic live show” will headline the two-day experience on August 26-27 with additional performances by Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Toby Nwigwe, Baby Tate, Durand Bernarr, Madison McFerrin, and more.

The picturesque venue will house several trademark activations, including the Spinthrift Market and AFROPUNK’s Bites ‘n Beats.

H.E.R. Jazmine Sullivan Lights On Fest 2023
Related Story

H.E.R.'s Lights On Fest Returning To The Bay With Jazmine Sullivan As Headliner

When speaking on his upcoming performance, Bernarr joked on Instagram, “I would like to first thank Durand MF Bernarr for being that n***a AND that b***h in a positive way, to the academy of AfroPunk… y’all stay lookin aht, my children @sharolynferebee + @bernarrferebee) for giving me my seldom do’s, my amazing team/support system I couldn’t do ANY of this without and last but most CERTAINLY not least cause they stay doing the most and y’all know I love a good healthy carry, the cousins. I’ll see y’all in Brooklyn.”

AFROPUNK made its way back to Brooklyn in 2022 after an unforeseen three year hiatus, with Burna Boy and The Roots tapped as headliners.

Despite having had to cancel her Juneteenth performance, Sullivan will also co-headline the Lights On Festival 2023, alongside H.E.R..

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad