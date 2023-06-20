Jazmine Sullivan Issues Statement After Juneteenth Performance Is Canceled Due To Stampede

This year’s Juneteenth holiday (June 19) saw a plethora of celebrations, including the Leimert Park Festival in Los Angeles. However, headliner Jazmine Sullivan was forced to cancel her set after alleged crowd stampeding broke out, HotNewHipHop reports.

The Heaux Tales singer also issued a statement during the festival sharing her disappointment, while urging her fans to safely make their way home.

“I hope everyone made it home to their loved ones tonight!” Sullivan wrote via Instagram Story. “I’m so disappointed we couldn’t come together and celebrate Juneteenth! If you’re still at the park please leave. The show is cancelled [crying emoji].”

The Grammy-winner, who was present during sound check earlier in the day, didn’t give the exact reason why the show was canceled in her PSA. However, It can be assumed that it was due to the hazardous conditions in the crowd, according to multiple attendees sharing the same testimonies.

See Sullivan’s PSA below:

As many swarmed the City of Angels to attend, and many more watched from home, fans were amped to see performers including Wale, Too Short, BLK ODYSSY, Alex Vaughn, Kalan.FrFr, radio personality DJ Hed and Sullivan.

For those watching the festival via livestream, Amazon Music reportedly announced that the event was over, leaving many confused from their homes. As new information continues to come in about the Juneteenth Festival, fan testimonies have included that an alleged shooting is what caused the stampeding, while others have blamed it on lack of crowd control.

See an overview of the joyous event ahead of the mayhem below:

Also take a look below for what attendees had to say about the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival and Sullivan having to cancel her set.

I will give my comments about how Juneteenth ended in Leimert Park tomorrow, but in the words of another gentleman on the Metro: “I came for Jazmine Sullivan and got Too Short!” ? — Nora (@noraofthehour) June 20, 2023

we were robbed of seeing Jazmine Sullivan perform at Leimert Park Juneteenth, but here she is at sound check earlier today ? Her performance was great! pic.twitter.com/r9ha05wqYf — @jahm.il (@jahmillacey) June 20, 2023

I didn’t even get to see Wale & Jazmine Sullivan b/c somebody decided to start a shootout/fight in Leimert park. I was scared for my life. I had a whole panic attack — LeslieMoniq (@LeslieMoniq) June 20, 2023

Welp, it was really a beautiful day to celebrate Juneteenth with all of our fine black asses in Leimert Park before the foolishness ?



At least I got a BOP in with Too Short, but no Jazmine Sullivan.. — ????? ????? (@xMonteCarlo_) June 20, 2023