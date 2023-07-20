Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def Festival Headed To Atlanta This October

JD has revealed the dates for his highly anticipated So So Def Festival on Wednesday (July 19), months after first teasing the shindig.

The So So Def Festival will take place in Atlanta’s Central Park on October 7-8.

The music mogul took to Instagram with the exciting announcement. “Ay yo, check this out. We celebrating 30 years of So So Def and the way that we gon’ celebrate this is So So Def Festival […] I need all my day ones in the building.”

Early bird general admission tickets are currently available on the official website for $125 and VIP tickets will be up for purchase soon, starting at $250. The event will take place rain or shine, with doors opening daily at 12 p.m. ET.

Back in 2018, when the 25th anniversary of the label occurred, JD kicked off a tour featuring several members pivotal to its success, including Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz, and J-Kwon. The lineup for So So Def Fest 2023 has yet to be unveiled.

Reportedly, Dupri is to appear in a Verzuz battle against Diddy in September at Madison Square Garden, but following the apparent confirmation in May, no new information has been shared from either camp. Nonetheless, the revered producer is keeping himself busy with upcoming documentaries about Magic City and Freaknik.

He is also set to be honored by the Otis Redding Foundation at the second annual King Of Soul Music Festival. Of the special award, Dupri expressed, “The Reddings and Otis III became my musical family before the world knew of Jermaine Dupri. While I understand the family is honoring me, in my mind, I am also honoring them for all they have allowed me to do, see, and be a part of at a time when they didn’t have to.”