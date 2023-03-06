JID Brings Out Joey Bada$$ For ‘Luv Is 4ever’ Tour In NYC

JID treated New York City‘s Terminal 5 venue to a surprise performance from Joey Bada$$ on Friday night (March 3).

After JID finished “Kody Blu 31,” the stage lights hummed, illuminating a sapphire blue hue as he announced to the crowd that he had a jaw-dropper lined up for them.

“Yeah, I got some surprising sh*t for the gang,” the Dreamville entertainer expressed as he paced about the metallic platform. “Go ahead and drop that sh*t bro, its good with me.” “Yeah, Badmon!” the Pro Era rhymer shouted into the mic from backstage.

The Brooklynite joined the Atlanta native for his cameo appearance on the Luv is 4ever Tour with Smino, hitting the stage for a rendition of his 2017 track, “Love is Only a Feeling.” Bada$$’ fan-favorite cut, produced by longtime collaborator Statik Selektah, samples HOMESHAKE’s “Love is Only a Feeling” and had fans at Terminal 5 in a chokehold as they recited the song bar for bar.

“Look, I love her curves, but what’s more preferred/Is the way she articulates words,” the crowd at the sold-out show verbally mirrored back at Joey. “Can’t help observe and stare when she in the mirror/ Masking the massacre while she fixing her hair/ I mean she’s so perfect in her own little world.”

The NYC stop began with an opening performance from St. Louis’ very own Jordan Ward as he celebrated the release of his debut album FORWARD with a set of songs from the LP.

Smino won over the audience’s hearts with renditions of “Anita,” “90 Proof,” “Baguetti,” and more from his growing discography, joined on stage by members of his Zero Fatigue camp.

JID and Smino’s Luv is 4ever Tour began on January 22 in Seattle’s Paramount Theatre and is set to hit 32 major cities throughout America, with shows in California and Texas.