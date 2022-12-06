Jill Scott Announces ‘Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1’ 23rd Anniversary Tour

Jill Scott performs onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Jill Scott is officially hitting the road. The neo-soul performer has revealed dates and locations for the Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 23rd Anniversary Tour. The three-time Grammy Award-winning musician will perform her acclaimed debut across the country at theaters, music halls, and festivals.

The tour was initially planned for the 20th anniversary of Who Is Jill Scott? in 2020. However, the plans were sidetracked by the coronavirus pandemic and the tour was forced to end prematurely.

“My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down,” expressed Scott in a press statement. “Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

Live Nation Urban

Setting out in 2023, the “Golden” singer takes over 20 markets across the country. The tour, produced by Live Nation Urban includes special multi-show residencies in Washington, D.C., at the MGM National Harbor on Mother’s Day weekend, and Scott’s hometown of Philadelphia at The MET Philadelphia, marking the first time the PA native will play at the storied North Philly venue

The Philadelphia stop also includes a fundraiser at the Arden Theatre in support of her non-profit, the Blues Babe Foundation.

The Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 23rd Anniversary Tour also takes the singer to Brooklyn, Nashville, and Atlanta. She previously announced the Los Angeles show date, which is now listed as the official last stop on the anticipated trek.

Pre-sales for the tour begin Dec. 6 and the public sale begins on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. More details are available on Jill Scott’s official website. Check out the complete list of below.

WHO IS JILL SCOTT? WORDS & VOL. 1 TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium

Thu Mar 02 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

Sat Mar 04 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium

Tue Mar 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Thu Mar 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Sat Mar 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Thu Mar 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

Mon Mar 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Wed Mar 29 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri Mar 31 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Sat Apr 01 — Cleveland, OH — MGM Northfield Park

Sun Apr 23 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Apr 26 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

Fri Apr 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Wed May 03 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

Fri May 05 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Sat May 06 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Thu May 11 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun May 14 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Thu Jun 22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Hollywood Bowl



