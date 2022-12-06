Jill Scott Announces ‘Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1’ 23rd Anniversary Tour

Jill Scott is officially hitting the road. The neo-soul performer has revealed dates and locations for the Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 23rd Anniversary Tour. The three-time Grammy Award-winning musician will perform her acclaimed debut across the country at theaters, music halls, and festivals.
The tour was initially planned for the 20th anniversary of Who Is Jill Scott? in 2020. However, the plans were sidetracked by the coronavirus pandemic and the tour was forced to end prematurely.
“My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down,” expressed Scott in a press statement. “Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”
Setting out in 2023, the “Golden” singer takes over 20 markets across the country. The tour, produced by Live Nation Urban includes special multi-show residencies in Washington, D.C., at the MGM National Harbor on Mother’s Day weekend, and Scott’s hometown of Philadelphia at The MET Philadelphia, marking the first time the PA native will play at the storied North Philly venue
The Philadelphia stop also includes a fundraiser at the Arden Theatre in support of her non-profit, the Blues Babe Foundation.
The Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 23rd Anniversary Tour also takes the singer to Brooklyn, Nashville, and Atlanta. She previously announced the Los Angeles show date, which is now listed as the official last stop on the anticipated trek.
Pre-sales for the tour begin Dec. 6 and the public sale begins on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. More details are available on Jill Scott’s official website. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.
WHO IS JILL SCOTT? WORDS & VOL. 1 TOUR DATES:
Tue Feb 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium
Thu Mar 02 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex
Sat Mar 04 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium
Tue Mar 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
Thu Mar 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Sat Mar 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Thu Mar 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
Mon Mar 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Wed Mar 29 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Mar 31 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
Sat Apr 01 — Cleveland, OH — MGM Northfield Park
Sun Apr 23 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed Apr 26 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre
Fri Apr 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Wed May 03 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre
Fri May 05 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Sat May 06 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Thu May 11 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sun May 14 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Thu Jun 22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Hollywood Bowl