Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ Concert

Jill Scott attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Jill Scott is returning to the stage. The Neo-soul singer announced a concert celebrating the anniversary of her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Scott previously announced the tour for the 20th anniversary of the project in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic stopped her plans.

Now, a special show is scheduled for June 23, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the Philadelphia native also teased a makeup tour.

“Yessss LA. I’m coming back on stage with my peoples for voo! June 22, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl,” wrote the Grammy Award-winning singer. “Matter of fact, should we just go on the road?? You tell me where…”

“It’s the honest stories and the timing. The album is sistah strong yet vulnerable and filled with love,” Scott shared of Who Is Jill Scott Vol. 1 with Billboard ahead of the attempted tour in 2020.

“I’m going to be true to the album set list. I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their CD covers; some may know the list by heart. I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposed with new energy, but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theater. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.”

Jill Scott attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/Getty Images)

Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 was released by the soulful vocalist on July 18, 2000. The album debuted at No. 168 on the Billboard 200 and eventually peaked at No. 17 in March 2001. It featured the singles “Gettin’ in the Way,” “A Long Walk” and “The Way,” as well as the talents of Black Thought and others.

Tickets for the “Golden” singer’s show at the Hollywood Bowl go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. PT, on the concert venue’s official website.

Listen to Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Vol. 1 below.