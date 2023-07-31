Jodeci Kicks Off Summer Block Party Tour With SWV And Dru Hill

(L-R) K-Ci, DeVante Swing, and JoJo of Jodeci attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jodeci has kicked off their Summer Block Party Tour, as the legendary R&B group will hit the road alongside supporting acts SWV and Dru Hill for 21 dates across North America.

The tour, which is presented by Live Nation Urban, began with a homecoming show in the group’s hometown of North Carolina on Friday (July 28). It will include stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and several other cities. Tickets are currently available for purchase here.

While Jodeci is the headlining act and will perform at all scheduled shows, both Dru Hill and SWV are slated to perform on select dates, including their own homecoming performances in Baltimore and New York, respectively.

(L-R) JoJo, Dalvin DeGrate, and K-Ci of Jodeci perform onstage during Strength of a Woman’s MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

The Summer Block Party Tour comes as all three groups are experiencing a resurgence in live performances as they each celebrate landmark anniversaries. In 2021, 30 years after the release of their 1991 debut album Forever My Lady, Jodeci reunited, inking a management deal with P Music Group. Last year, the quartet joined fellow veteran acts Charlie Wilson and New Edition on The Culture Tour, which hit 30 cities across North America and received critical acclaim.

Dru Hill, which recently celebrated their 25th anniversary in the music industry, have also reunited for the tour. Founding members ​Sisqó, Nokio, and Jazz will all appear on the bill, as well as former members Scola and Tao, and Smoke and Black of Playa.

SWV, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of their own multi-platinum debut album It’s About Time in 2022, appeared alongside Xscape on the Bravo reality series The Queens of R&B earlier this year.

Check out the complete list of tour dates for the Summer Block Party Tour below.