Juvenile Added To ESSENCE Festival Lineup Following Critique

Rapper Juvenile performs onstage at 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Juvenile joins the 2023 ESSENCE Festival lineup after initially critiquing the event for leaving him out in the first place. On Wednesday (June 7), the 48-year-old confirmed his performance on social media, sharing an announcement to his fans and followers.

“Hip-Hop 50 without Juvie? Not a chance,” he exclaimed. “June 30th, NOLA we live!”

Last week, the New Orleans native questioned the legitimacy of the announced performers during the annual event. Set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, ESSENCE Festival’s lineup initially billed Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Megan Thee Stallion, as headliners with support from Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One, Slick Rick, Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, Gucci Mane, and more.

The only New Orleans rap act to be included originally is Mia X.

“How is essence doing 50 years of hip hop in New Orleans without me???” questioned the “Rodeo” performer in a now-deleted tweet, adding a link to his own event. “F that Donna Fest July 2nd me w my live band +Mannie Fresh +Rebirth & more.”

In addition to adding the Hot Boys rapper to the official lineup, ESSENCE also released a statement highlighting its empowerment of The Big Easy.

“As we prepared to celebrate the cultural commemoration of 50 years of Hip-Hop at this year’s festival, we planned with intention around the integration of New Orleans & Louisiana artists and the musical heritage across several experiences,” the lengthy Instagram caption explained.

“Whether it be the celebration of Hip-Hop femcees like New Orleans native, Mia X, who has previously been announced, or special surprise performances from local Hip-Hop artists that should not be missed, along with our all Crescent City musical line-up during our Family Day celebration, the city of New Orleans and state of Louisiana will be well represented including Hip-Hop artist, Juvenile.”

ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga appeared on Way Up With Angela Yee explaining the event always planned to include artists representing the host city.

“We have always created a festival that had some things announced and some things as surprises,” detailed the executive.

This year’s iteration of ESSENCE Festival, set for June 30-July 2, adds new attractions to the three-day event, including Essence Food & Wine Festival, Beautycon: Essence Festival of Culture Edition, AFROPUNK: Essence Festival of Culture Edition, Essence Center Stage, Essence Marketplace, New Voices Village, Community Corner, Essence Authors, Global Black Economic Forum and Village, Girl’s United House, Essence Family Day: The Block, and much more.

Tickets can be purchased along with weekend packages at the official website.