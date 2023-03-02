Kandi Burruss To Be Honored With LOVE Award At 2023 BET Her Awards

Kandi Burruss attends the 2022 EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

BET has announced the 2023 BET Her Awards honorees and performers. Set for Sunday (March 5) in Atlanta, the ceremony recognizes the brilliance and beauty of Black women who are moving the community forward. A press release continues to describe the celebration as shining a spotlight on the impact of Black women through the pillars of Black Love, Black Joy, Black Pride, and Black Power.

Author, actor, media personality, and pop culture queen Bevy Smith will serve as host for the celebratory event. Honorees include Kandi Burruss, recognized with the LOVE Award for work that advances Black love and relationships.

MC Lyte attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Black women are the backbone of their communities,” expressed Tavia Pitts, Senior Vice President of Ad Sales at BET Media Group. “For centuries Black women have done it all, displaying strength and grace that flows naturally in every act. It is an honor to have the BET Her Awards return to celebrate the incredible Black women who contribute to society and show unparalleled resilience and courage to propel our communities forward.”

MC Lyte, who will be honored with the LEGEND Award presented by Walmart, will also perform during the ceremony. Gospel vocalist Tamela Mann will also take the stage.

Read below for a full list of honorees provided by BET:

Actress Kym Whitley attends the “Act Your Age” New York series premiere at Crosby Hotel on March 01, 2023 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bounce/MGM

JOY Award presented by My Black is Beautiful – Kym Whitley, comedian, and actress, will receive the JOY Award, honoring women who advance the feeling of Black joy.

Marsai Martin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “CREED III” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

RISING STAR Award presented by American Express – Marsai Martin, actress and the youngest Black Executive Producer in history, will receive the RISING STAR Award, which honors a “young, gifted and Black” rising star who is making a difference in their community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Sam Jay attends the Netflix World Premiere of “YOU PEOPLE” on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix

PRIDE Award presented by Discover – Sam Jay, stand-up comic and Emmy®-nominated writer, will receive the PRIDE Award honoring women who advance inclusivity and representation for the LGBTQ+ community through their work.

Thasunda Brown Duckett speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2022 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 19, 2022 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative

POWER Award – Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and Chief Executive Officer of TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, will receive the POWER Award, honoring successful women entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who pave the way for others in business, while supporting Black women’s initiatives.