Future, Ye, And Kendrick Lamar Set To Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Rolling Loud Miami has dropped its lineup for the 2022 event. Set to takeover south Florida from July 22nd–24th, the Hip-Hop music festival has revealed headliners and supporting acts across a range of styles, sounds, and generations. Headlining acts for the three-day event are Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Friday, followed by Future and Kendrick Lamar on Saturday and Sunday respectively. This marks the seventh festival in the founding city, as the event has evolved from a one-day showcase to a multi-day affair with multiple festivals across the globe.

Supporting acts on the A-list lineup include Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Saweetie, Don Toliver, Baby Keem, City Girls, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Three Six Mafia.

Festival goers attend Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rich Fury/Getty Images

In 2021, Rolling Loud Miami stood as the first major Hip-Hop festival to return after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined live events the year before. Performers such as Post Malone and A$AP Rocky took the stage while celebrities including Rihanna, Diddy, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, James Harden, and Tyler Herro watched on. The event also saw the WWE on the festival’s main stage with two star-studded bouts that aired during FOX’s WWE SmackDown. Founders of the festival Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif hope to make the 2022 celebration bigger and better than the last.

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 is set for July 22–24 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 7th, at 12 p.m. ET. View the complete lineup below.