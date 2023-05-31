Kaytranada To Headline Milk + Cookies Festival In Atlanta

Kaytranada performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California.

Kaytranada is taking his talents to Atlanta for a one-day event. The Grammy Award-winning musician is set to headline the Milk + Cookies Festival on Friday (June 2) in partnership with RenderATL. Described as an “enchanting fusion of curated music and delectable delights,” the lineup also features DJ Unruely, The Canterbury Talez, Bada** Sha, DJ Shane Talon, DJ EU, Decoteau, and Divine Interface. The 2022 event was headlined by Gucci Mane.

“Our objective is to always provide a safe, inclusive, diverse, and fun space for people to connect, dance, and experience new music, that’s the basis in which we’ve built our community in Atlanta,” expressed Chase Freeman, Director of Marketing and Communications for Milk & Cookies in a statement.

“We have a keen sense of what our community needs, and we curate our lineups to satisfy the eclectic palette of ATL, bridging culture through music.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with RenderATL in bringing Kaytranada to the stage. Our shared objective is to curate an experience that merges enjoyment with engagement, and we firmly believe that Kaytranada’s music, complemented by our unique entertainment approach, will generate an unforgettable evening,” added Jhordan Gibbs, Director of Artist and Sponsor Relations at Milk & Cookies.

In addition to the musical acts, ticketholders will have the pleasure of patronizing some of the city’s most notable eateries including Slutty Vegan. Tickets start at $133.99 and can be purchased on the official website.

The multihyphenate talent most recently teamed up with rapper Aminé to form the duo KAYTRAMINÉ, issuing their first album of the same name earlier in May. The project boasted appearances from Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Amaarae, Snoop Dogg, and Freddie Gibbs.