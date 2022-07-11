Kehlani Performs ‘Blue Water Road’ For The First Time At Grey Goose Essences: In Bloom

Grammy-nominated Kehlani captured the hearts of their fans with the inaugural performance of their newest album Blue Water Road at the Grey Goose Essences: In Bloom rooftop concert at Pier 17 on Sunday (June 10).

Through an immersive performance, the singer-songwriter performed some of their BWR tracks for the first time from “Melt” and “Up At Night” to “Altar” after an energetic set by DJ Millie. Wearing a neon yellow Diesel ensemble, Kehlani truly glowed under the New York City lights, as mesmerizing views of the Brooklyn Bridge and New York City skyline complemented their performance.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Kehlani made sure to give their 4000-plus fans in attendance a special performance of their popular tracks “Toxic,” “Nights Like This,” and “Hate The Club.” Additional fans tuned in online through the concert’s live stream. Accompanied by their partner and performer 070 Shake, Kehlani authentically channeled the true essences of BWR, a project that oozes love, vulnerability, and self-reflection.

During the event, Grey Goose created an engaging experience for concert-goers that spoke beyond listening to live music. Attendees were able to sip on three different Grey Goose Essences cocktails, including Kehlani’s signature Essences serve, “The Kehmami,” which sold out within the hour. Fans were also able to purchase Grey Goose Essences keepsakes such as bucket hats and scarves, as well as take a plethora of flicks with the many different Essences In Bloom installments.

Rewatch the captivating live stream below.