Keke Palmer Announces Big Boss Tour, Ahead Of Virgo Season

Keke Palmer is inviting her dedicated fans to “boss up” as she embarks on the Big Boss Tour this September.

The news comes on the heels of the the 29-year-old mogul selling out an appearance at Howard Theater in Washington, D.C., during her Big Boss promo run. She also recently delivered her first performance in years at Broccoli City Festival 2023.

“I’m beyond excited to hit the road for the ‘Big Boss Tour’ and bring ‘Big Boss’ energy to the stage. I can’t wait to connect with my fans and create an unforgettable experience for them. This tour is all about empowerment, self-love, and celebrating our journeys together,” said Palmer in a statement.

The tour will commence in Oakland on Sept. 10 and will stop in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New York City before wrapping up in Chicago on Sept. 26.

Artist presale tickets will be available on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. local time with general on-sale to follow on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP and meet and greet packages will be available for purchase as well. Packages include a ticket, early entry into the venue, meet and greet plus photo opportunity, and a special VIP gift.

The Big Boss Tour brings her latest album of the same name to life while also reintroducing her fan-favorites with her previous releases, Virgo Tendencies Pt. I, Virgo Tendencies Pt. II, and Lauren.

The Big Boss visual album (below) marked the KeyTV founder’s directorial debut and highlighted the challenges she was forced to navigate as a Black woman in a male-dominated industry.

See full tour dates below.

Sept. 10 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

Sept. 15 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock Room at HOBs

Sep. 17 – Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory

Sept. 19 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

Sept. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts (TLA)

Sept. 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sept. 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues