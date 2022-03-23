Keke Palmer Joins Issa Rae’s HOORAE x Kennedy Center Weekend Takeover Lineup

Issa Rae’s audio-everywhere company Raedio is set for a big weekend in Washington, D.C. with the assistance of a talented lineup of special guests. Keke Palmer joins the list of celebrities on the full schedule for the HOORAE x Kennedy Center Weekend Takeover starting on Thursday (March 24) and lasting through Sunday evening.

Raedio joins the annual program to celebrate the genius of Black artists, the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary, and the community’s contributions to music and entertainment. Additionally, Mereba, Flo Milli, The Read podcast (Kid Fury & Crissles), DJ Domo, and Lil Bacon Bear build out the weekend’s entertainment.

Mereba attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/Getty Images

“I am over the moon to be partnering with Issa and Raedio for this event,” expressed Mereba in a press statement. “Storytelling is a really important part of my artistry and I love the way Pieces incorporates that into the performance. I’m excited to have the chance to go deeper and offer inspiration to my community through my music and my truths. It’s going to be such a special night at the Kennedy Center.”

Activities include first-listen at The Read‘s original comedy album, which will feature a performance by rapper Flo Milli, a first look at a short film by Kid Fury and his producing partner Michael Troll, and an exclusive screening of other anticipated projects. Mereba is set to perform, an intimate music series Pieces, presented in partnership with Spotify’s Frequency. Keke Palmer will join “A Sip with Issa Rae.” Additionally, parties and events will highlight the weekend.

“Raedio and HOORAE’s partnership with the Kennedy Center has been a dream come true,” says Morgan “Mo” Davis, Director, Brand Partnerships, Events & Artist Relations, Raedio/HOORAE. “We work with trailblazing artists and partners and aim to create more equitable spaces for creatives. We are proud of the programming that we’ve created with an institution as revered as the Kennedy Center. We’re excited for attendees to enter our world and hope they leave feeling energized, inspired, and celebrated.”

Additionally, Hoorae has partnered with Nike for Nike, Hoorae, and Beyond the Ball—a nonprofit dedicated to giving students visibility to opportunities in the sports industry outside of being a professional athlete—will host an immersive scholarship competition for Howard University students. The Howard University student competition will culminate in a $25,000 scholarship grant to the winning participants.

View the full schedule of events below.

HOORAE X KENNEDY CENTER TAKEOVER

HOORAE x Nike Scholarship Competition | Thursday, March 24 at Howard University, 12:00 p.m.

HOORAE VIP Welcome Party | Thursday, March 24, Club at The Gathering Spot, 8:00 p.m.

pieces with Mereba | Friday, March 25, Club at Studio K, 7:00 p.m.

No Weird Sh*t Party | Friday, March 25, Skylight Pavilion, 9 p.m.

Short Film Sunday (Saturday Edition) | Saturday, March 26, Terrace Theater, 2:30 p.m.

Find Your People Party | Saturday, March 26, Club at Studio K, 7:00 p.m.

Raedio presents The Read Comedy Album Live Preview with Flo Milli | Sunday, March 27, Concert Hall, 3:30 p.m.

A Sip with Issa Rae and Keke Palmer | Sunday, March 27, Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.