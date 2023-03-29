Kendrick Lamar To Headline Life Is Beautiful 2023

Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

Life Is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival has revealed a star-studded lineup for its 2023 installment and tenth anniversary. On Tuesday (March 28), the Las Vegas event announced the returning and new talent slated to take over the annual event. Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and Odesza will make their way back to Sin City as headlining acts.

From Sept. 22 through Sept. 24., the three-day festival will include a range of musicians in genre and style. Additional talent building out the festival lineup includes Blxst, Nelly, Baby Tate, Babytron, CHIKA, Coco & Breezy, and more.

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“We are thrilled that all three headliners will be returning to the festival. It’s pretty special to have this collection of artists who have all been so instrumental to music over the lifespan of Life is Beautiful,” expressed Craig Asher Nyman, Director of Music, Programming & Development for Life is Beautiful in an official statement. “Pairing those artists with current and future superstars of music sets the stage for our biggest party yet.”

“This year’s lineup is a reflection of the ten years we’ve spent striving to give fans incredible experiences, centered around a weekend of revelry in Las Vegas,” Nyman added. “They asked, and we listened! Our fans are the heartbeat of this festival, and it’s our intention to deliver a festival that is a true representation of their interests.”

Life Is Beautiful

Additionally, Life Is Beautiful will feature performances and appearances from noteworthy Las Vegas headliners including Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Tape Face, as well as the exciting return of art collective Meow Wolf. JammJam ft. Cory Wong & Friends join the lineup with collaborative live music experiences.

Ticket sales for Life Is Beautiful begin on Thursday (March 30) with general admission pricing beginning at $380 for entry to all three days. GA+, VIP, and higher-ranked options are also available ranging from $580 to $3,150 with layaway options available.

Organizers of the festival plan to announce more acts in the coming weeks.