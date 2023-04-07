MC Lyte Enlists Rapsody, Kash Doll For Kennedy Center Celebration Of Women In Hip Hop

The Kennedy Center has announced artists to be featured in the second annual I AM WOMAN: A Celebration of Women in Hip-Hop event presented by founding Kennedy Center Hip-Hop Culture Council Member, MC Lyte. On Friday (April 7) Rapsody and Kash Doll were named as participants in this year’s celebration. Mama Sōl and Bahamadia will also be featured during the 2023 event, as well as MC Lyte herself.

According to a press release, the celebration honors the genius, diversity, and power of female emcees while uplifting the creative contributions of women across generations. It is set for Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: MC Lyte attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

In its inaugural year of 2022, the evening of sisterhood and celebration was part of the Kennedy Center’s 50th Anniversary and featured Da Brat, Trina, Remy Ma, Monie Love, Mumu Fresh, Yo Yo, Mama Sōl, Tierra Whack, Ra Brown, and DJ EQUE.

The Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council was created in 2018 to enrich the public’s knowledge of Hip-Hop through various activities, including as live events and movie programming. According to the website, current members include Questlove, Big Boi, Common, Kierna Mayo, LL COOL J, Mimi Valdés, Black Thought, and more.

Tickets for this year’s I AM WOMAN: A Celebration of Women in Hip-Hop event are available on the Kennedy Center website and in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office.