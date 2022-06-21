Kid Cudi Announces To The Moon World Tour

Kid Cudi has announced plans to trek the globe as the headliner for his forthcoming To The Moon World Tour, which will include stops in 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe.
Scheduled to kick off in Vancouver, Canada on August 16 and end with a performance at Fabrique in Milan, Italy on November 22, the North American leg of the tour will include stops at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the United Center in Chicago. International dates include performances at the Toyosu PIT in Japan, The O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris.
The To The Moon World Tour will include performances from Don Toliver and Strick throughout the entirety of its North American stops, while Denzel Curry and 070 Shake will join the tour on select dates. American Express® Card Members will have exclusive access to tickets for To The Moon’s North American tour dates beginning Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, June 23 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will then become available to the general public the following day on Friday (June 24) at 10 a.m. local time.
A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available in North America and Europe starting on Tuesday, June 21st at 12 p.m. local time. The on-sale date for tickets for the Japan leg of the tour will be announced at a later date. Fans can purchase tickets at www.kidcudi.com/tour.
See the full list of tour dates below.
To The Moon Tour Dates
Tue Aug 16, 2022: Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
Thu Aug 18, 2022: Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Fri Aug 19, 2022: Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Aug 21, 2022: Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena
Tue Aug 23, 2022: San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena
Wed Aug 24, 2022: Los Angeles, CA at The Kia Forum
Thu Aug 25, 2022 — Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
Sat Aug 27, 2022: Denver, CO at Ball Arena
Tue Aug 30, 2022: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
Wed Aug 31, 2022: Austin, TX at Moody Center
Thu Sep 1, 2022: Houston, TX at Toyota Center
Sun Sep 4, 2022: Miami, FL at FTX Arena
Tue Sep 6, 2022: Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 8, 2022: Washington DC at Capital One Arena
Fri Sep 9, 2022: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
Sat Sep 10, 2022: Boston, MA at TD Garden
Mon Sep 12, 2022: Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
Wed Sep 14, 2022: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 16, 2022: Chicago, IL at United Center
Sat Sep 17, 2022: Cleveland, OH at Moon Man’s Landing
Tue Oct 17, 2022: Tokyo, Japan at Toyosu PIT
Sat Nov 12, 2022: Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall
Sun Nov 13, 2022: Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live
Tue Nov 15, 2022: London, UK at The O2
Thu Nov 17, 2022: Brussels, Belgium at Palais 12
Sun Nov 20, 2022: Paris, France at Zenith
Tue Nov 22, 2022: Milan, Italy at Fabrique