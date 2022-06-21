Kid Cudi Announces To The Moon World Tour

Kid Cudi has announced plans to trek the globe as the headliner for his forthcoming To The Moon World Tour, which will include stops in 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Scheduled to kick off in Vancouver, Canada on August 16 and end with a performance at Fabrique in Milan, Italy on November 22, the North American leg of the tour will include stops at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the United Center in Chicago. International dates include performances at the Toyosu PIT in Japan, The O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris.

The To The Moon World Tour will include performances from Don Toliver and Strick throughout the entirety of its North American stops, while Denzel Curry and 070 Shake will join the tour on select dates. American Express® Card Members will have exclusive access to tickets for To The Moon’s North American tour dates beginning Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, June 23 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will then become available to the general public the following day on Friday (June 24) at 10 a.m. local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available in North America and Europe starting on Tuesday, June 21st at 12 p.m. local time. The on-sale date for tickets for the Japan leg of the tour will be announced at a later date. Fans can purchase tickets at www.kidcudi.com/tour.

See the full list of tour dates below.

To The Moon Tour Dates

Tue Aug 16, 2022: Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Thu Aug 18, 2022: Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Fri Aug 19, 2022: Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 21, 2022: Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

Tue Aug 23, 2022: San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

Wed Aug 24, 2022: Los Angeles, CA at The Kia Forum

Thu Aug 25, 2022 — Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Sat Aug 27, 2022: Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Tue Aug 30, 2022: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Wed Aug 31, 2022: Austin, TX at Moody Center

Thu Sep 1, 2022: Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Sun Sep 4, 2022: Miami, FL at FTX Arena

Tue Sep 6, 2022: Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 8, 2022: Washington DC at Capital One Arena

Fri Sep 9, 2022: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 10, 2022: Boston, MA at TD Garden

Mon Sep 12, 2022: Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Wed Sep 14, 2022: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 16, 2022: Chicago, IL at United Center

Sat Sep 17, 2022: Cleveland, OH at Moon Man’s Landing

Tue Oct 17, 2022: Tokyo, Japan at Toyosu PIT

Sat Nov 12, 2022: Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall

Sun Nov 13, 2022: Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

Tue Nov 15, 2022: London, UK at The O2

Thu Nov 17, 2022: Brussels, Belgium at Palais 12

Sun Nov 20, 2022: Paris, France at Zenith

Tue Nov 22, 2022: Milan, Italy at Fabrique