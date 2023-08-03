Kim Burrell To Perform At Whitney Houston Legacy Of Love Gala

Kim Burrell has been announced as a performer for the second annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta. On what would have been Houston’s 60th birthday (Aug. 9), the event will host a silent auction and deliver a presentation to the 2023 grant recipient of Atlanta’s Living Live Foundation’s Lighting the Way Youth Mentor program.

Billboard reports the guest list will include Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr., gamma founder Larry Jackson, and music director Rickey Minor. BeBe Winans will also perform as well as the late singer’s brother Gary Houston.

Clive Davis, chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment, is the gala’s honorary chairperson, and the affair will be co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning Atlanta news anchor Karyn Greer.

Whitney Houston is seen performing on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Not long after Whitney’s career started in the mid-‘80s, she was steadfast and focused on starting her foundation for children and young people,” explained Pat Houston, executor of The Estate for Whitney E. Houston.

“Especially now during this time in history with our young people, the foundation’s work is more important than ever. She would be proud to know that we are continuing the work and extending our hand and love to today’s youth, who are dealing with myriad challenges. And she would be happy that we’re celebrating on what would have been her 60th birthday, surrounded by love with family, friends and supporters.”

Pat Houston presents “Whitney Houston Live: Her Greatest Performances” special on SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel at SiriusXM Studios on November 11, 2014 in New York City. Andrew Toth/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Items to be auctioned include a 30-minute virtual meeting with Davis during which the winning bidder will get the opportunity to receive advice from Davis on three music demos, and items donated by Dolly Parton and NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Ervin.

The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation will also award several scholarships to students studying the arts at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).