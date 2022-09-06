Kodak Black Calls Made In America Festival “Bullsh*t” After Tardiness Cancels His Set

Kodak Black took to social media to vent after his Made In America performance was canceled. The rapper was scheduled to perform on Saturday (Sept. 3) at 6:45 p.m. According to XXL, in Kodak’s now-deleted Instagram Story post, he shared a written complaint discussing MIA’s policies.

In all caps, he wrote the following message: “Made In America some bullsh*t[.] If da artist pull up late they keepin all ya money even tho the people paid for they tickets[.] They dont care bout fitting the artist on stage to accomodate fans!!! First show ever that dont send a ni**a the half front end deposit!!! Thats why they dont care to make the show go on!!! I pulled up tho.”

Ahead of his written stance, he uploaded a video discussing the incident and his disdain for the festival’s organizers.

“This the first show ever a ni**a a ‘lil late to, and a ni**a can’t perform. No money, none of that sh*t. Jay-Z, whoever running this sh*t… Roc Nation, Live Nation whatever the f**k. Y’all do better, homie. This the first show a ni**a a ‘lil few minutes late to, and bi**h what the f**k? I got fans out here wanting to see a ni**a!” he exclaimed.

The footage was reposted by 2Cool2Blog‘s Instagram platform.

He continued, “Whoever the f**k y’all is, I don’t even need you to do my shows no more. I’m gonna lock in and work on this album.“

According to the outlet, the “Super Gremlin” rapper allegedly arrived only eight minutes before his set was scheduled to be finished. Allowing Kodak Black to perform would have ultimately shifted the lineup for the rest of the night. The venue’s strict production schedule and the city’s curfew made his performance impossible.