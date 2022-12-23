Here’s What Went Down During The Inaugural LA3C Festival

The inaugural LA3C festival verified culture is power as music, art, and food united attendees. In its first year, the event proved LA3C as a potential must-go festival as it evolves in years to come. From December 10 through December 11, ticketholders gathered at the Los Angeles State Historic Park for performances from Snoop Dogg, Seventeen, Maluma, Lil Baby, and more.

Prepared for the brisk Los Angeles weekend, LA3C revelers experienced two full days of live performances, uniquely curated sponsored activations, and dozens of local food trucks. As gates officially opened at 1:00 p.m. PT, Saturday’s festivities kicked off with a DJ Set from Leimert Park representative Linafornia on the Hot Import Nights DJ stage, tributing VIBE magazine ahead of our 30th anniversary to be recognized in 2023.

Linafornia at the Hot Import Nights Stage @ LA3C held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Courtesy of PMC

With interpretive dancers contorting their limbs and facial expressions to the soulful beats of Hip-Hop and R&B Linafornia presented a 90-minute set of Soul-Hop excellence. Linafornia gathered early onlookers at the Hot Import Nights DJ stage with the refreshing tap of a windchime that added a whimsical spirit to the music. As festival holders trickled onto the park grounds as she simultaneously took the stage, several were entranced by her blending skills and slowed down to watch and dance along as their first festival stop.

As the eager fans continued through festival security and secured wristbands, a bulk of the line ran for front-row seats at the main stage to see the K-Pop group Seventeen who drew the largest crowd of the weekend. Although their performance came later in the evening, their core fans firmly planted their feet in front of the mainstage and engaged with all of the festival’s day-one lineup.

SEVENTEEN perform onstage Courtesy of PMC

As acts such as KYLE, Shawn Wasabi and Free Nationals featuring India Shawn showcased their musical talents on the mainstage as well, DJs such as Rosegold, VIce, and Freya Fox kept a variety of Rock, pop, and Hip-Hop tracks from every era in rotation on the HIN stage. That smaller stage setup featured a display of vehicles from the Fast and Furious franchise, with many ticketholders using the luxury cars as a photo opp.

With fans who camped out overnight Seventeen delivered a one-hour performance of their biggest hits, speaking directly to an audience screaming with every call-and-response, They invited Dr. Jane Goodall on stage who spoke about climate change and environmental awareness. The night before, the global pop stars and Dr. Goodall were recognized at LA3C’s inaugural Creativity and Culture Awards.

Vernon, Joshua, Woozi, Jeonghan, The8, Dr. Jane Goodall. Mingyu and Hoshi (of the band SEVENTEEN) at LA3C’s Creativity & Culture Conversations & Awards at The Hammer Museum on December 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Courtesy of PMC

Later in the evening, California native Snoop Dogg brought his Hip-Hop classics alive with a performance that showcased why the 51-year-old rapper is recognized as one of the best live acts in the game. Accompanied by exotic dancers, the Long Beach representative flawlessly delivered songs such as “Gin and Juice,” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” with full audience participation.

A new generation of Hip-Hop followed with Lil Baby who was announced as LA3C’s headliner in replacement of Megan The Stallion who was unable to perform. With a fistful of rings and a neck bearing his blinged-out 4PF chain, the Atlanta rapper, accompanied by his skilled dance troupe, lit up the stage with a set including older tracks that opened the doors for the additional chart-topping records.

Mustard closed out the LA3C’s opening day. His DJ set kept fans on their toes as he reminded all just how many of their favorite club-bangers were the product of his pristine production. Bringing out Ty Dolla $ign to an appreciative crowd, a chilling rain shower encouraged a peaceful, speedy exit as the show wrapped.

LA3C Atmosphere on Day 2 VIBE/Laetitia Rumford

Day two promised sunshine peaking through clouds, although the low temperature reminded the West Coast crowd of the reality of the cold-weather season. With layers of jackets and boots, fans returned for another day of culture and connectivity. An audience steadily poured into the event as the day moved forward, trekking through a venue left muddied from the overnight rain showers.

Still, fans had no complaints as they captured cozy selfies with the high-rising downtown Los Angeles skyline as the backdrop. Performances from Chesca, Gerardo Ortiz, and Fonseca kept the Sunday-evening turnout excited for more. Snow Tha Product took the stage and gained new fandom with her high-energy, women-empowering show. Headliners Maluma and TOKiMONSTA delivered career performances to remind all why they are at the top of their respective fields.

Snow Tha Product performs on the LA3C Stage during the LA3C festival held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Courtesy of PMC

The entire weekend invited the 21-and-up crowd to indulge in all of the diverse elements that make Los Angeles great. The food offerings ranged from churros and pizza to vegan burgers to steak Hibachi, and almost any meal a hungry brain could imagine in between. Local entrepreneurs were highlighted with vendor space and artwork focused on the creative nature of Southern California.

With year one down, LA3C accomplished the goal of bringing a new and exciting potential mainstay to the Los Angeles festival scene. Tasked with uplifting the diverse palette of the city represented, was able to make it happen with unique experiences attendees will never forget.

Take a journey through 2022’s inaugural LA3C festival through the photos below.