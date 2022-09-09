Larry June And Babyface Ray To Faceoff In Red Bull’s SoundClash Series

The similarities and differences shared by West Coast and Midwest Hip-Hop will be put to the test as Babyface Ray and Larry June are set to faceoff in Red Bull’s SoundClash series. The 2022 lineup sees the rappers bringing the creative event to their hometowns of San Francisco and Detroit, for a unique live music experience.

“It’s always love for the D, but You know we gotta do it real big, very organic, for the City. Numbers. Yeehee. Good job Larry! Good job Red Bull!” expressed Larry June in a statement.

“I’m just excited to put on for the D and show the world what we all about. History in the making! It’s gonna be something special, for sure. We wanna thank Red Bull for putting us on to this,” added Babyface Ray.

Ghazi, the founder of EMPIRE, the independent record label where Larry June and Babyface Ray are signed, also shared excitement for the showdown.

“EMPIRE is excited to partner with Red Bull for a super dope experience showcasing the raw talents of Larry June and Babyface Ray,” the music executive shared. “They are both deeply rooted in their hometowns of San Francisco and Detroit, which are core to the DNA of their music. We can’t wait to be a part of it all.”

Red Bull SoundClash, inspired by Jamaican sound clashes, was first held in the Netherlands in 2006. Since its launch, the series has hosted Red Bull SoundClash events worldwide featuring renowned artists like Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, and Erykah Badu.

In 2021, Red Bull SoundClash returned after a 10-year hiatus which featured Danny Brown vs. Rico Nasty, SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs. Westside Boogie, Bren Joy vs. Jake Wesley Rogers, and The Suffers vs Tank and the Bangas,

The event’s 2022 return kicks off in Detroit with Babyface Ray and Larry June on Oct. 15. The pair is set to take on San Francisco on Nov. 3. Additionally, a Houston battle between Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Tickets for each show can be found on the Red Bull SoundClash website.