Larry June vs. Babyface Ray: The Pair Rock Out For Red Bull Soundclash San Francisco

After a monumental showcase in Detroit, Babyface Ray and Larry June delivered Red Bull Soundclash to an eager crowd in June’s hometown of San Francisco, California on Nov. 3rd. The upper-level VIP area overflowed and the jam-packed floor-level general admission was just as tight for space at the sold-out event.

“The [Red Bull] Soundclash was dope, and it was real different for me, the whole experience of using a live band at a performance for the first time. I was super happy that it went well,” said June to VIBE the day before the San Francisco showdown. “I was like, damn, my first time singing with the band, and no effects on this. This time, I feel a little more prepared by the fact I did it already. And sh*t, we going to just throw a great show.”

Ticketholders gathered at the bar as doors opened, enjoying specialty curated drinks crafted with both rapper’s taste and style in mind. Combined with infused donuts and a lively DJ, the pre-game happy hour set the tone for a hella turnt night. Despite being in Larry June’s hometown, fans of Babyface Ray were just as vocal with their support, similar to Detroit’s love for the Midnight Organic brand connoisseur.

The audience here was less animated than the Michigan party, however the endorsement for both musicians remained the same. The opening set from DJ Umami, featured Bay Area classics, such as The Jacka’s “Glamorous Lifestyle,” and Too $hort’s “Blow the Whistle,” ensuring the affair would be a celebration of the region.

As with the first stop on the pairs Red Bull Soundclash dual showdown, both cities vocally supported Babyface Ray and Larry June, further cementing the cultural and musical bond between Detroit and The Bay Area. With the experience gained in the midwest, Larry June prepared to bring an all-star show to his home turf, backed by Babyface Ray and his own talents.

With two stages at opposite ends of San Francisco’s iconic Regency Ballroom, the anticipated grand finale of the Red Bull SoundClash The Bay vs. Detroit saga began. Larry June kicked off the first round with fan favorite tracks such as “6AM in Sausalito.” He smiled as he bounced across the stage, often letting the thunderous crowd sing the lyrics for him as they yelled “Good Job Larry” at their favorite healthy rapper/.

When it was his turn on the other end, Babyface Ray stood firm centerstage, rapping fan favorites as the audience cheered him on. The artist performed records such as “Paperwork Party,” and “#1 Fan” with the packed-out venue reciting the lyrics. The two rappers made sure to clap if up for each other as their sets ended, requesting the audience cheer on their friendly competitor.

As the Red Bull Soundclash continued, the musicians were tasked with incorparating guests into their performances. Using a live music element as well as special guests Larry June and Babyface Ray introduced Bay Area favorites to the stage.

P- Lo and Larry June performed their collaborative song “Good,” as a flock of fans rushed to capture the moment for social media. Additionally, the Spaceships On The Blade rapper brought Goapele, Jay Worthy, and DaBoii to the crowd’s delight.

Babyface Ray had an arsenal of Bay Area representatives of his own. The “6 Mile Show” rapper found support from King Hendricks, frequent collaborator Sam, 22nd Jim, and Lil Kayla.

More suprises came when in the take over round, Larry June added a verse to Babyface Ray and Moneybagg Yo’s collaborative song “If You Know You Know.” Babyface Ray took on one of June’s bubbling tracks, “Don’t Check Me.”

In the end, San Francisco screamed a littel louder for their own with the volume measuring applause meter tipping slightly higher for Larry June at the end of each round. Joining forces, Larry June and Babyface Ray ended the Red Bull Soundclash San Francisco with a performance of their collaborative song “Extra of Um” on the same stage as confetti flurried throughout the venue.

Red Bull Soundclash was established by the brand in 2006 and was inspired by traditional Jamaican sound clashes. The series has hosted over 80 events worldwide featuring renowned artists like Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, and Erykah Badu.

In 2021, Red Bull Soundclash returned after a 10-year hiatus with faceoffs between Danny Brown vs. Rico Nasty, SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs. Westside Boogie, Bren Joy vs. Jake Wesley Rogers, and The Suffers vs Tank and the Bangas.

As Larry June and Babyface Ray’s two-show tour ends, the 2022’s lineup is set to close in Houston with a battle between Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall on Nov. 10.