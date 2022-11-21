Lil Baby Performs “In A Minute” And “California Breeze” At 2022 American Music Awards

Lil Baby took to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), delivering an engaging performance that left the crowd at the Microsoft Theater swaying while singing along with the Atlanta native. Surrounded by blue lights and engulfed in smoke, the 27-year-old opened his set with his hit single “In a Minute” while backed by a live band.

Clad in a sweater, jeans, and draped in jewelry, the 4PF rapper runs through the track’s opening verse, rhyming, “Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet/ Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any given time,” referencing the chart-topping pop star and fellow AMA nominee.

After Baby reeled off the song’s hook, the band transitioned into his track “California Breeze” with the spitter switching flows without missing a beat. Making his way down to the edge of the stage, Baby crouches down to sit and proceeds to rap directly to the crowd.

This creates one of the more intimate interactions between an artist and the attendees of the evening, bringing the crowd and viewers’ complete focus and attention to the rap star. Standing back up and sauntering across the stage, Baby settles on top of a tungsten-colored light while winding down his performance, brandishing his star power.

(L-R) Jason Jones and Lil Baby attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Quality Control Music artist—who was nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at this year’s AMAs, but lost to Kendrick Lamar—was previously nominated on three occasions. At the 2020 AMAs, he was nominated for New Artist of the Year but lost to Doja Cat, and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album for his sophomore album My Turn and lost to Roddy Ricch. Last year, he was nominated in the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist category, but lost to Drake.

In October, Lil Baby dropped his third solo studio album It’s Only Me, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 216,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. The album, which includes guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty, is his third chart-topper of his career on the chart.

Watch Lil Baby’s full 2022 AMAs performance here.