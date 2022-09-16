Lil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC Gala

Lil Baby is set to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) at its second annual Music in Action Awards Gala, which celebrates artists, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, activists, and companies that have utilized their platforms to effect social change. He’ll be one of several honorees who will be recognized for their contributions to society.

The Atlanta rapper’s 2022 career highlights, include becoming a diamond-selling musician and hosting a back-to-school event for his community where thousands of children received backpacks, supplies, and haircuts. Additionally, he teamed up with a local Atlanta entrepreneur to provide job opportunities for teenagers and young adults.

During the inaugural BMAC Gala in 2021, singers The Weeknd and H.E.R. were celebrated with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award.

“The BMAC Music In Action Awards are the only awards of its kind in the music industry. It is a feel-GREAT event where we come together not to celebrate our own individual accomplishments, but to celebrate what the Honorees have given to, and done for, others,” expressed Black Music Action Coalition Co-Founder & Co-Chair Caron Veazey in a press statement.

“The road we have all been driving on toward racial and social justice has been long, it’s been uphill, and it definitely has not been easy. So to take an evening out to shine a light on those who have given of themselves to make a way for someone else is a welcome rest stop on the freeway to equality.”

Honorees at this year’s event include David Ali, who will receive the inaugural BMAC BLACK: Future. Now. Award. Variety’s Executive Editor of Music Shirley Halperin and Billboard’s Executive Director, R&B/Hip-Hop, Gail Mitchell will also each be honored with the BMAC 365 Award, an award given to a person, company, or organization that has consistently supported social change throughout the year.

BMAC will also honor Jon “Big Jon” Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, with the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award, and Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment, Amazon Music, and the Recording Academy with the BMAC Social Impact Award. Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, attorney and author Brittany K. Barnett, and Culture Creators’ Joi Brown will receive the BMAC Change Agent Award. Lastly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters will receive the inaugural BMAC Icon Award.

Singer-actress Coco Jones and entertainment, lifestyle, and culture figure Kenny Burns are set to cohost the 2022 BMAC Gala. The annual event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. R&B recording artists and the sons of singer Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men will do a special performance of the Black national anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing.