DJ Cassidy’s First Live ‘Pass The Mic’ Concert To Feature Lil Kim, Ja Rule, And Mase

DJ Cassidy attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

DJ Cassidy has announced the first live Pass The Mic concert with performances from Lil Kim, Ja Rule, and Mase. The show will feature additional special guests and take place at the Pegasus World Cup at the Miami-adjacent Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida on January 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ja, Kim and Mase have some of the greatest party records of all time. They define the eras in which they debuted and they are hip-hop heroes around the world,” Cassidy told THR. “When I called them, it was a very quick conversation. ‘I’m taking ‘Pass The Mic’ to the stage for the first time at this event and I need you to take part.’ And their answer was, of course, ‘yes.’”

DJ Cassidy revealed he started Pass The Mic after a FaceTime call with Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire, whom he considers a friend and mentor. On the call, the EWF record “That’s The Way Of The World” randomly came on in the background and White began to sing along.

“I got a chill down my spine. I said to myself, ‘How cool is this, I’m not only friends with so many of my musical heroes, but that I have the privilege of experiencing moments like this.’ With everything going on in the world right now, it would be so amazing if I could give this feeling to other people,” he shared.

From there, Cassidy began the virtual series, which debuted in July 2020 as many people sought digital ways to enjoy their favorite music due to concert cancellations in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 10,000 people joined DJ Cassidy for the first Pass The Mic, and after the third installment, he teamed up with BET for a prime-time television special, which aired following the 2020 Soul Train Awards.

Pass The Mic has also been featured at President Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ inauguration, additional BET specials, and at Cassidy’s own birthday party in June, which ultimately helped plant the seeds for the upcoming concert.

Since it began, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic has hosted music legends and rising talents alike. This includes Nile Rodgers, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Bobby Brown, Bell Biv DeVoe, Boyz II Men, Run DMC, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Missy Elliot, Wyclef Jean, Nelly, Debbie Harry, and Fab 5 Freddy.

“The natural progression was to ‘Pass The Mic’ in front of a live audience and to kick it off at Pegasus World Cup. Whether you’re a horse fanatic, or simply a fan of the superfly, it’s the place to be. The guest list is chic, the wardrobes are chic, and yes, the performances are, too,” he said to THR.

