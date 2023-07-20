Lil Uzi Vert To Headline Inaugural IYKYK Music Festival

Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

A brand-new music festival is headed to the southwest and bringing Lil Uzi Vert as its first headliner. The inaugural IYKYL Music Festival is set for September 9, 2023, at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

Co-produced by Relentless Beats and Universatile Music, the one-day event aims to highlight hip-hop culture through a series of experiential activations, music, art, fashion, and more. Further details will soon be announced.

IYKYK is the first time the Philadelphia native headlines a festival in Arizona.

IYKYK Music Festival

Super producer Metro Boomin, New England rhymer Jeleel!, and Florida rapper Denzel Curry are also named on the energetic lineup. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The news comes just as the Uzi’s latest release, Pink Tape, ended the No. 1 Hip-Hop album drought, as it reigned at the top of the Billboard 200 chart after its June release. Fans of the eccentric rapper can also catch them on tour. With stops in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more, the 17-city Pink Tape tour kicks off this fall and closes at the Wells Fargo Center in their hometown of Philadelphia.

Riding on the success of Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert has decided to skip a deluxe version of the project and get to work on a new album.

Interested festival hoppers can purchase tickets on Friday (July 21) on the official website. Prices start at $55 without additional fees.