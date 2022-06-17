Lil Wayne Denied Entry To U.K., Replaced By Ludacris At Music Festival

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Lil Wayne has been denied entry to the U.K. for a scheduled performance at the Strawberries and Creem Music Festival. On Wednesday (June 15), festival organizers revealed the New Orleans rapper was refused entry by the Home Office in a last-minute decision, canceling his June 18th show. The festival was set to be Weezy F Baby’s first performance in the U.K. in 14 years.

“We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling,” reads the festival website. “We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team.”

Ticketholders have been offered a free ticket for Sunday 19th June, or a discount on tickets for next year’s festival.

As Lil Wayne is unable to perform, Ludacris has been booked to fill his slot.

According to BBC, the Home Office did not comment directly on Lil Wayne’s situation but their statement explained, “Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused.”

Back in 2010, Lil Wayne was sentenced to one year in prison on a gun charge. In 2021, former President Donald Trump issued the rapper a full pardon in the final days of his presidency.

The Strawberries And Creem Festival goes down on June 18 and 19 in Cambridge, U.K. View the full lineup below.