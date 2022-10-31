Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music Festival

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Lil Wayne was spotted in New Orleans this weekend with a few familiar faces from his past, as the 40-year-old rapper joined his former peers for a McMain High School reunion celebration in his hometown. With his signature double cup in hand, Weezy F. Baby and the rest of the class of 2000 shared a few laughs and reminisced during the joyous celebration.

Images shared by the blog platform The Neighborhood Talk pictured Lil Wayne smiling from ear-to-ear, surrounded by his equally excited classmates.

Lil Wayne was brought home over the weekend for his annual Lil Weezyana fest, which returned to The Big Easy after a two-year hiatus. Although this year was also plagued with delays, the showcase of Hip-Hop culture went on as planned.

Ahead of the event, a slight change in the original lineup was revealed, with the rap star adding names such as Rick Ross, Cam’ron, and the newly formed duo of Quavo and Takeoff as performers. In a big surprise, The Young Money boss introduced Drake for a special performance, where the two delivered some of their top collaborations.

Lil Wayne performs onstage at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022, in Los Angeles, California Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K

“Can you please make some noise for this foreigner? Let’s show him a good time in America,” Wayne announced before bringing Drake to the stage, according to Nola.com

The Canadian rapper performed an almost 20-minute set. Together, Lil Wayne and Drake performed “She Will” and “The Motto.” Drake’s setlist also included “In My Feelings,” “God’s Plan,” “Nonstop, “Knife Talk” and more.

“New Orleans,” The 6 God revealed to the audience “one of the few cities that shaped my career.”

Take a peek at Drake on stage at the 2022 Lil Weezyana Fest below.