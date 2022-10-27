Lil Wayne Adds Rick Ross And Cam’ron To 2022 Lil Weezyana Fest

Lil Wayne has revealed the official lineup for the 2022 Lil Weezyana Fest. The annual event was originally scheduled for August, but was delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances.” At the time, the chart-topping rapper revealed the new date of Oct. 29.

“To my fans, you know I always want to deliver the best show possible and we hope this has not inconvenienced you in anyway. The festival was sold out thanks to you. Please hold on to your tickets and I will see you in October. I promise to make it up to you and to my city. Love.”

Living up to the promise, the “Fireman” has shared a new lineup for this weekend’s festivities.

Instagram Screenshot @liltunechi

Initially, Moneybagg Yo and Coi Leray were billed as two of the festival’s top talents. Now, the 2022 Lil Weezyana Fest will feature performances from Rick Ross, Cam’ron, Young Money, and Quavo and Takeoff, as seen on the updated flyer. Artists Babyface Ray and Rob 49 were announced for both the original and new concert.

The last edition of Weezy’s gift to his hometown took place in 2019. Travis $cott, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Kash Doll, Saweetie, and more took the stage. Previous editions have featured NBA Youngboy, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Master P, Big Freedia, Tory Lanez, Migos, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, the Hot Boyz, with surprise guests including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Birdman, and more.

Lil Weezyana Fest was established in 2015 and this year, proceeds from the event are set to be donated to support educational initiatives for the youth of New Orleans.

According to Lil Wayne, “There’s a few tickets left so get yours now while you still can!!!” Check out his Instagram post below.