Lil Wayne Postpones Lil Weezyana Fest Due To “Unforeseen Circumstances”

Lil Wayne is postponing his annual Lil Weezyana Fest until a later date. Weezy delivered the news on his social media account on Thursday (Aug. 25) and revealed Oct. 29 as the rescheduled date.

“It is with my sincerest apologies that I must announce…due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Weezyana Fest will be postponed until Oct 29,” reads the caption under his Instagram post of the updated event flyer.

He added, “To my fans, you know I always want to deliver the best show possible and we hope this has not inconvenienced you in anyway. The festival was sold out thanks to you. Please hold on you to your tickets and I will see you in October. I promise to make it up to you and to my city. Love.”

The event’s lineup includes Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Rob 49, and more and was originally set to be held at New Orleans’ Champions Square on Aug. 27.

The last edition of the festival happened in 2019 and featured performances by Travis $cott, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Kash Doll, Saweetie and more. Previous installments have included NBA Youngboy, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Master P, Big Freedia, Tory Lanez, Migos, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, the Hot Boyz, and a host of others with surprise guests including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Birdman and more.

Since its 2015 debut, Lil Wayne’s Weezyana Fest has been considered one of the most dynamic events in the city of New Orleans. It has cemented itself as an annual homecoming for Wayne to not only celebrate the city’s musical history but also to give back to the community. This year, $0.50 of every ticket sold from the event was slighted to be donated to support educational initiatives for the youth of NOLA.

Amid the event update, the Young Money boss’ former assistant is suing Wayne after he was allegedly punched in the jaw during a dispute on Weezy’s private jet.

According to Radar Online, Andrew Williams is now taking legal action against the 39-year-oldrapper, Young Money Entertainment and the company Signature Flight Support for “unspecified damages.” In court documents obtained by the outlet, Williams accused Wayne and company of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination, and negligence.

Lil Wayne and his company have yet to respond to the alleged claims.