Lil Yachty To Headline Billboard Presents THE STAGE At SXSW

Billboard returns to South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, TX for three nights of concerts and an interactive content house featuring intimate conversations with musicians and industry leaders. Officially named Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW, events are set to kick off on Thursday, March 16, and run until Saturday, March 18.

Lil Yachty serves as the opening headliner for the first night of concerts at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. Lola Brooke and Armani White will open for the Atlanta musician. Latin superstars Feid and Eladio Carrión will take the stage on Friday and Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5) will close out on Saturday.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 17) with a reserved amount available exclusively for existing SXSW Music and Platinum Badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders on a first come, first serve basis.

Billboard will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a local nonprofit that aims to create an urban park system. The first of the organization’s three phases opened in 2021 to provide 11 acres of downtown green space, community programming, and performing arts and entertainment at the Moody Amphitheater.

In addition to musical performances, several artists will also take part in conversations hosted at The Billboard House. The official lineup of speakers is set to be revealed in the near future.

Additionally, the one-day-only interactive content house will also feature brand activations, one-of-a-kind photo moments, small bites, and cocktails, during the Friday activities. Same as Saturday’s event. entry is on a first come first serve basis, with a reserved amount of spaces available exclusively to SXSW Music and Platinum Badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders.