Little Brother Announces ‘Made In Durham’ Block Party

Little Brother is bringing a celebratory affair to their hometown in honor of the 20-year anniversary of their debut album The Listening. Announcing the Made In Durham Block Party, the Hip-Hop duo mocked professional wrestling legend Booker T’s infamous n-word slip in a 1997 WCW promotional video.

Phonte takes the role of Booker T while Big Pooh stands in as Stevie Ray. Together, the pair created Harlem Heat, recognized as one of wrestling’s greatest tag teams of all time.

“You out here talking about a clique, but the only clique you need to know about is Little Brother,” Phonte yells aggressively, in full character. “At UBN, we take what we want. And after we take the stage at the Little Brother block party, we want the gold sucka!”

Little Brother

The clip cuts right before the n-word can be spoken, but does not end. Following the comical sketch, the full lineup for the inaugural event is revealed.

Joining Little Brother will be Big K.R.I.T., The Cool Kids, and Zo! & Tall Black Guy. Hosted by comedian Sam Jay, the Made In Durham block party also features DJs Hourglass and Wally Sparks providing the soundtrack for the event.

Antoine Lyers

Made In Durham: A Little Brother Block Party is set for Oct. 7, 2023, in the North Carolina city. Festivities are planned to kick off at 12 p.m. with the performances beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets range from $75 to $250 and can be purchased on the event’s official website.

The announcement follows a four-city tour back in March, but is still not the final jubilee. Later this year, Little Brother plans to release a new documentary May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story.

Watch the promotional video for Made In Durham above and check out a trailer for the pending documentary, which features appearances from Drake, Doja Cat, and more below.