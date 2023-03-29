Kirk Franklin And Live Nation Urban Announce Return Of Exodus Music And Arts Festival

Kirk Franklin and Live Nation Urban have announced the return of the Exodus Music And Arts Festival. The annual celebration of gospel music and culture is set to spotlight the genre’s superstars and elevate the vanguard of its next era.

According to the official announcement, the “Revolution” performer will not only host, but also headline the two-day event held at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas. Scheduled for May 20-21, this year’s installment follows two sold-out iterations in 2018 and 2019.

Alongside Kirk Franklin, the lineup includes Yolanda Adams, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tamela Mann, Natalie Grant, Naomi Raine, Taya, and more. Tickets for the Exodus Music And Arts festival are on sale through Live Nation with prices beginning at $39.95.

Executive Producer Kirk Franklin and Yolanda Adams attend “Kingdom Business” Private Screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on May 19, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+

“I am absolutely thrilled that our music festival is back and bigger than ever, now extending to two full days of unique voices and talented artists that will inspire and uplift all those in attendance,” explained the award-winning musician in a statement.

“Exodus has always been about bringing together fans and artists in celebration of the power of Gospel music, and it’s a true honor to be a part of this incredible event once again. I’m also incredibly thankful for our partnership with Live Nation Urban, which has allowed us to create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

“Kirk Franklin and his team have been amazing partners for Live Nation Urban, this was the first festival partnership we entered into when the company was formed a few years back,” added Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. “It’s great to see the event grow and scale and we will continue to invest in the Gospel music community as it’s an area of priority for LNU.”

Take a look at the full lineup below.