Watch The 2023 Streamy Awards

Top content creators across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts, sports, and more will be honored at this year 2023 Streamy Awards. Co-produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, the 13th annual ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET and stream LIVE on Streamy Awards social channels.

Sixteen-time Streamy nominee and 7-time winner MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists, will serve as this year’s host. Recording artist Armani White will join the slate of performers taking the stage for take the st will Streamy Awards, which is the top recognition for content creators’ biggest night. Rolling Stone and The Streamys will also introduce the inaugural Sound of the Year award. Nomineess include White for “GOATED.,” Kaliii for “Area Codes,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice for “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2,” Coi Leray for “Players” by Coi Leray, Big Boss Vette for “Pretty Girls Walk,” Doechii for “What It Is.”

Tune in to a live stream of the award ceremony above.