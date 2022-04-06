Lyrical Lemonade Announces Summer Smash Music Festival Lineup

The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival is making its return to Chicago this summer, with headlining performances from Post Malone, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug and Gunna. Scheduled from June 17-19, the three-day festival will feature three stages and performances from dozens of artists, including Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, Trippie Redd, 2 Chainz, Lil Tecca, G Herbo, Key Glock, and Rico Nasty.

Summer Smash will also feature a lineup of DJs, with Zach Bia, Chase B, DJ Scheme, ZacFTP & Friends, and GloUpJake providing sounds in between the live performances. In addition to the artists on the bill, surprise appearances will be made by special guests throughout the festival, including a performance from an artist whose name has been blurred out on the official flyer.

A schedule for specific performances and stage lineups has yet to be released. Tickets for the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival will be available for purchase on Friday (April 8) at 10 a.m. ET.

Launched by Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash has been held annually since 2018. Past headliners include Joey Bada$$ in 2018; Lil Yachty, Juice WRLD, and Kodak Black in 2019; and A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert in 2021. Playboi Carti previously headlined the festival in 2019.

Check out the full lineup for Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival 2022 below.