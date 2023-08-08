Made In America Festival 2023 Canceled

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Made In America Festival organizers announced that this year’s festival has been canceled.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America Festival will no longer be taking place,” read the official statement shared across their social media platforms. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

The team prided themselves in having “a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers,” and shared, “it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

They anticipate returning to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2024 and confirmed that all ticket holders will be fully refunded at their original purchase point.

Initially, the two-day festival had SZA and Lizzo tapped as its headliners, with the rest of the star-studded lineup featuring Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, Weston Estate, and a special collaborative set by Mase and Cam’ron.

There’s no word on whether or not Lizzo’s current lawsuit partially impacted the festival’s decision. Since news of the lawsuit from three of her former dancers surfaced, the “Special” artist retained legal services from Marty Singer, who has previously represented Chris Brown, Bill Cosby, Whitney Houston, Eddie Murphy, Kim Kardashian, and more.

The Made In America Festival cancelation comes weeks after the Harlem Festival Of Culture called off their inaugural debut. Their decision was reportedly based on President Biden’s call-to-action regarding the excessive heat advisory and poor air quality.