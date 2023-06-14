SZA, Lizzo, Miguel, And More To Take The Stage At Made In America Festival

The well-loved Made In America festival is returning later this fall for its 11th year, and the highly anticipated lineup has officially been revealed. SZA and Lizzo are set to take the main stage as the event’s headliners. The weekend affair is taking place on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

Additional names featured on the star-studded lineup include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Weston Estate. Attendees will also be treated with a special joint set by Mase and Cam’ron.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made In America Festival (@miafest) SZA and Lizzo are no strangers to sharing the spotlight together. Most recently, the SOS singer hopped on the official remix of “Special,” the title track of Lizzo’s 2022 album.



The successful fest commemorated its 10th anniversary in 2022, with stars like Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, and Burna Boy joining in on the celebration. The plethora of talented artists on the bill were divided up between the Freedom Stage, the Liberty Stage, and the Rocky Stage.



Made In America has also made a positive impact on Philadelphia throughout the last decade, generating over $180 million for the city since the inaugural concert in 2012. This year, MIA is partnering with Cause Village once again to support organizations that focus on education, voter registration, animal welfare, LGBTQIA+ rights, and more.