SZA, Lizzo, Miguel, And More To Take The Stage At Made In America Festival

The well-loved Made In America festival is returning later this fall for its 11th year, and the highly anticipated lineup has officially been revealed. SZA and Lizzo are set to take the main stage as the event’s headliners. The weekend affair is taking place on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.
Additional names featured on the star-studded lineup include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Weston Estate. Attendees will also be treated with a special joint set by Mase and Cam’ron.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.