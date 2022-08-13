Madonna And Nile Rodgers Throw Roller Disco Ahead Of ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’

For Madonna’s forthcoming compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, the pop culture icon and Grammy-winning singer joined beloved musician Nile Rodgers for a roller disco-themed celebration.

The colorful event took place at DiscOasis in New York City’s Central Park ahead of the album’s release set for August 19th. Special guest attendees included actress Ariana Debose, fashion designer Christian Siriano, and Madonna’s children.

The Roots’ Questlove spun Madonna’s biggest hits all night while guests danced and skated under the city stars. The “Material Girl” and Nile Rodgers showed their skills on the rink. Attendees also enjoyed open-bar specialty Belvedere Vodka & Perrier cocktails named “THE QUEENS SPRITZ” and “THE MATERIAL GWORLLLLLLLL,” inspired by her remixes with Beyoncé and Saucy Santana.

In a press release obtained by VIBE, the roller disco event occurred in celebration of Madonna’s historical milestones. Her Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones album will include a selection of rare remixed recordings. With more than 20 tracks set to be released for the first time, the collection will be available digitally, along with a 3-CD version on Friday (Aug. 19).

Check out more images from the disco-themed roller skating even below, and pre-order the album here.

