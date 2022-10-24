Mariah Carey To Spread Holiday Cheer With Christmas Concerts

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City.

The Queen of Christmas will be stepping down from her throne and giving her loyal fans a festive affair. Mariah Carey has announced her upcoming limited holiday performances, billed as “Merry Christmas To All!,” set for this fall. The 52-year-old vocalist revealed the two dates for her shows will be at two locations.

Presented by Live Nation, the performances will be Carey’s only holiday showings this year. On Dec. 11, the acclaimed singer will take over the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. On Dec. 13, the showcase invades Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Live Nation

“Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil’ excited lil’ excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!” Carey wrote on Twitter, adding the Santa Claus, reindeer, and Christmas tree emoji.

Earlier this month, the “Hero” singer revealed her debut children’s book The Christmas Princess is set for release this holiday season. The picture book is described as a “fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages” and aims to represent “those who feel like outsiders or ‘others,’ striving to believe in themselves.”

“It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope,” explained the musician.

Tickets for Carey’s Marry Christmas For All shows will be available to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 28th at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. Fans also have the chance to purchase an exclusive t-shirt as well as a copy of The Christmas Princess with each ticket.

Get an early start on Christmas caroling and listen to Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas album below.