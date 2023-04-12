Marsai Martin Announced As Host Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Summit

Marsai Martin attends the 'Fantasy Football' Atlanta Premiere & Event on November 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival has added additional talent to its star-studded lineup. Variety exclusively reported Marsai Martin will serve as the host for the summit portion of events.

In addition to the young actress, the summit will feature commentary from Ciara, Jayda Cheaves, Brandee Evans, Egypt Sherrod, Gail Bean, Mara Brock Akil, Milan Harris, Toya Johnson-Rushing, Yandy Smith-Harris, and Iyanla Vanzant, who will deliver a keynote address.

According to the outlet, the Strength of a Woman Summit is free for attendees with sponsors including CVS Health, Amazon Music, Monique Rodriguez and Mielle Organics, and Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Mary J. Blige speaks at the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit on May 07, 2022 at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

Set for May 11-14 in Atlanta, the annual event promises a weekend of music, comedy, and empowering conversations, with Pepsi as the returning partner. Musical performances for the festival portion include Miss Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Robert Glasper, Mike Epps, Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Method Man, Jadakiss, Lucky Daye, Coco Jones, Saucy Santana, Sunday Service Collective and Muni Long.

I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year,” expressed the My Life performer in a press statement.

“Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi, and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating a community for Black women.”

View the summit schedule as reported by Variety below.

Morning Welcome Featuring KJ Rose HYPE Moment

11:05-11:20 a.m.

“Baller Alert” Presents: Getting to the Bag – Investing in Multiple Streams of Income

11:25-11:50 a.m.

Program Description: Financial freedom, investing, and multiple streams of income

Moderator: Baller Alert Talent

Talent: Mia Ray, The Spice Suite, Milan Harris, and Jayda Cheaves

Fashion Conversation With Misa Hylton

11:55-12:20 p.m.

Program Description: Fashion as radical beauty

Moderator: Misa Hylton

Talent: Khalilah Wright (mess in a bottle), MsBling, and Jamilah Davis

“Lip Service“

12:25-1:10 p.m.

Program Description: Breaking barriers/women in male-dominated spaces

Moderator: Angela Yee

Talent: Ingrid Best, Pretty Vee, Megan Holston Alexander (A16Z), Natina Nimene, and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mielle Organics Presents: Inside the Journey – How Beauty Moguls Are Made

1:15-1:45 p.m.

Program Description: Beauty industry journey

Moderator: Blake Newby

Talent: Monique Rodriguez, Ciara, Olamide Olowe (Topicals), and Yandy Smith-Harris

Creators Roundtable: Telling Black Stories

1:50-2:35 p.m.

Talent: A fireside chat/roundtable with Gail Bean, Marsai Martin, Raven Goodwin, and Mara Brock Akil

“Don’t Call Me White Girl” Podcast

3:30-4 p.m.

Program Description: City Girl Life/ Hot Girl Era

Moderator: Don’tCallMeWhiteGirl (Damona)

Gilead: Seeking Solace – A Conversation on Faith and Healing

4:05-4:25 p.m.

Moderator: Gilead Executive

Talent: Pastor Shanua Jones and Brandee Evans

50 & Forever by Rotation: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop

4:30-5 p.m.

Talent: Lady London

“Earn Your Leisure“

5:05-6:05 p.m.

Program Description: A two-part conversation about getting to the bag!

Moderator: Rashad Bilal and Troy Milling

Talent: Segment One: Egypt Sherrod, Modern Black Girl (Tiffany James), and Ayesha Seldon / Segment Two: Mary J Blige

Gilead: Ladies First — Sexual Pleasure and Women’s Health

6:10-6:40 p.m.

Talent: Nina Giddens, Shan Boodram, and Angelica Ross

Keynote Speaker: Iyanla Vanzant

6:45-7:10 p.m.