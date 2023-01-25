Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 'Good Morning Gorgeous Tour' at The Kia Forum on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.

Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, Luke Combs, and Sam Smith. Per the Recording Academy, the aforementioned acts are only the first wave of performers, with more names to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David Wild as producers.

Top nominees include Beyoncé with nine potential wins followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight. Adele comes in third place with seven nominations. Tying Mary J. Blige with six nominations are Future, The-Dream, and DJ Khaled.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles at the Crypto.Com Arena after 2022’s celebration invaded Las Vegas. Music’s biggest night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on Feb. 5, 2023, from 8:00 -11:30 p.m. ET and 5:00 -8:30 p.m. PT.