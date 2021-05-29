Mary J. Blige Inducted Into The Apollo Theater Walk Of Fame

Mary J. Blige has been inducted into the Apollo Theater’s Walk of Fame. On Friday (May 28) in New York City’s Harlem, the nine-time Grammy award-winning singer was honored with a plaque for her contributions to pop music, American and Black culture, while continuing to bring generations together and inspire young artists around the world.

Fans and media gathered in front of the historic building, as the theater’s executive producer Kamilah Forbes introduced Blige with a celebratory run-through of her legendary career and accomplishments. The Bronx-born, Yonkers-bred artist accepted the historic honor in a black and green, zebra-pattern, sequined halterneck jumpsuit by Ashish.

“Thank y’all so so much. I want to thank my fans. Man, none of this is possible without the fans, so thank you to all the fans,” expressed the actress as she stood before a glass podium. “And I’ve got something special coming for y’all [on] June 25th. It’s the My Life documentary.”

After thanking the Apollo, she shared how her first rubbing the Tree of Hop stump was as a backup singer. “My very first time performing here at the Apollo, I was not on stage as myself. I was on stage singing background for Jeff Gray. And then from there on, it was all history, Mary J. Blige history, so, thank y’all so so so much for everything.”

Under Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly, My Life was reportedly picked up by Amazon Studios and eOne. The Powerbook II actress was said to co-executive produce the autobiographical project with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The film is expected to give “a personal and never before seen look into the emotional journey of Mary J. Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction, and heartbreak.”

Interesting Fact: Blige’s induction fell on the same date as her mother’s birthday.

