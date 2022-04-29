Mary J. Blige & NYC’s Finest Grace Brooklyn Chop House, Times Square Black Carpet

Mary J. Blige attends as Hennessy presents a private celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square hosted by Mary J. Blige and music by D Nice at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square on April 25, 2022 in New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is currently focused on helping New York’s Finest crackdown on unprecedentedly high crime rates. But on Monday night (April 25), Brooklyn’s former Borough President took a much-needed break from his civic duties to Mary Bop with the Yonkers native herself alongside other Hip-Hop royalty.

In an effort to rebuild the economic recovery of the world-renowned tourist attraction area, which has been devastated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hennessy presented a private star-studded Black-tie celebration for the grand opening of Brooklyn Chop House, Times Square, a high-end Asian-fusion steakhouse boasted by the likes of Cardi B and Offset.

Albeit a day late, some of the biggest in the game showed up and out dressed in their Sunday best. Mary J. Blige, who got her “Glow Up” on in an all-Black Rick Owens leather minidress, Mayor Adams, Fat Joe, Styles P, Treach, Angie Martinez, Joe Budden, rapper-turned-politician Jamal “Shyne” Barrow, and more sipped on Henny-infused cocktails, Moet, and, of course, MJB’s own Sun Goddess Wine, while VIBE’s own December 2021/January 2022 cover star DJ D-Nice kept guests on the dancefloor.

Working with Dave Thomas and Director of Operations, Stratis Morfogen, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, one-third of the trifecta “well-known within the industry as the largest Black majority-owned restaurant group,” expressed in a press statement, “Brooklyn Chophouse is a brand we created that has become the hottest new Steakhouse concept fused with our creative Asian Culinary experience.”

The menu includes homemade dumplings and noodles, as well as vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based options but fret not carnivores because the robust menu also offers 35-day dry-aged prime steaks and double thick-cut chops.

The expansive 25,000-square-foot marquee location can accommodate 660 guests between five floors and features six private dining rooms, three bars, and a rooftop bar that specializes in craft beers and signature cocktails on tap.

In a happy 25th birthday of sorts, the festivities reluctantly concluded with a performance of Mary’s 1997 classic hit “I Can Love You” led by Fat Joe.

