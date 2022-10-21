Mary J. Blige Brings Out Jadakiss, Diddy, And More During New York Concert

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 'Good Morning Gorgeous Tour' at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2022 in New York City.

Mary J. Blige brought out special guests Thursday night (Oct. 20) during the Brooklyn stop of her ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. Clips shared on social media by local radio station 107.5 WBLS show the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul joined on-stage by Fabolous, Jadakiss, and Diddy.

“Puff Daddy yall, my big brother,” exclaims the 51-year-old singer as she and the Bad Boys mogul dance in sync.

Fabolous joined the stage for a performance of their collaboration “Come See About Me Remix” while Jadakiss delivered his verse on the “Rent Money Remix.”

“I am home tonight!!! New York!!!!” wrote the Grammy Award-winning singer on Instagram, sharing a promotional video for the anticipated concert.

The My Life singer kicked off her current tour in September. Marking her first headlining tour in 5 years, Mary J. Blige called on rising R&B talents Ella Mai and Queen Naija as supporting acts. The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour is powered by Black Promoters Collective.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC,” expressed BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner.

“Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen.”

Ella Mai performs onstage at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2022 in New York City. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

The tour continues through the end of this month with stops in Hampton, Va., Cincinnati, Nashville, and more.

Good Morning Gorgeous was released as Mary J. Blige’s 14th studio album in February. The LP features Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Remy Ma, and more. The album debuted at No. 14 on Billboard‘s 200 chart.

Check out the deluxe version of Good Morning Gorgeous below.